Photos: Oba Adedapo Tejuoso’s Daughter, Princess Abisoye Weds In Style

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

One of the Yoruba royal fathers, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso who recently celebrated his birthday with a praise marathon has given one of his daughter’s hand in marriage. The beautiful daughter of the Osile of Oke Ona of Egbaland, Oba Adedapo Tejuosho, Princess Abisoye, got married to her heartrob, Mr Adebisi Adeoti in Abeokuta, Ogun state…

