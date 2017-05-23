Photos of 440 pump action riffles intercepted by Customs

BARELY three months after the interception of over 600 arms in Apapa port, the Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, (NCS), Tuesday intercepted another 20 footer container laden with 440 guns of various sizes and designs.

Disclosing this to newsmen in Lagos, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Monday Abueh said that the offensive cargo was shipped from Turkey.

Abueh also said that a suspect has been arrested in connection with arms import.

The consignment, according to the Zonal Coordinator of Zone ‘Á’ of Customs was declared as white cement to cover up the illicit import.

Vanguard gathered that the container with number PONU 210024 was discovered at the Zenith bonded terminal on Monday, from where it was moved to the command’s enforcement Unit yesterday.

Abueh said that the seizure was based on intelligence report adding that investigation into how and who is behind the import is ongoing.

