Photos of #BbNaija Marvis clubs with 2Baba, Peter Okoye, Ice Prince, Sound Sultan, Denrele

Posted on May 2, 2017 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Onne princess and Big Brother 2017 star, Marvis, was pictured last night clubbing at Joker Club Benin city with 2Baba, Peter Okoye, Ice Prince, Sound Sultan and Denrele. The ex-housemate who was smiling in almost all photos, really had a wonderful time at the club. More photos below:

