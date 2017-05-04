Pages Navigation Menu

Photos of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Praying for Fallen Biafran Heroes At Cenotaph Hill Top, Enugu

Posted on May 4, 2017

Leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) arrived the Biafra Cenotaph Hill Top in Enugu today, the 4th of May, 2017 to pray for fallen Biafran heroes and IPOB activists who died while agitating for an Igbo Nation.

The Cenotaph Hill is a commemorative site built in memory of the fallen heroes of Biafra. The prayers were performed at exactly 12 noon today.

