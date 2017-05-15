Photos of passengers being screened of Ebola at Nigerian Airports

Screening of passengers into Nigeria has commenced at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos and other International Airports in Nigeria.

This is a preventive measure against the outbreak of the Ebola Virus in DR Congo. More photos after the cut…



