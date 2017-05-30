Photos Of Popular NURTW Boss, Rasaq Bello Aka Hamburger Who Was Shot Dead Yesterday

It was earlier reported by Gistmania that a prominent member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos died during a local council primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Rasaq Bello, popularly called Hamburger, was shot dead in Shogunle, Oshodi when a fight erupted during the primaries. His hospital photos have now …

The post Photos Of Popular NURTW Boss, Rasaq Bello Aka Hamburger Who Was Shot Dead Yesterday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

