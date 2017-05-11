Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Okowa Receives Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe

Posted on May 11, 2017

SENATOR Dr Ifeanyi Okowa today  received Delta State-born Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Michael Ejeba

 

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (left) and the winner of Big Brother Naija, Mr. Efe Ejeba, during a courtesy call on the Governor in Asaba, Delta State.
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd left);his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (left); winner of Big Brother Naija, Mr. Efe Ejeba (middle); Mr. Marshal Ejeba (2nd right) and his wife, Mrs. Mary, during a courtesy call on the Governor in Asaba, Delta State.
from right; Delta State Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro; Secretary to State Government, Hon. Ovie Agas and Head of Delta State Civil Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, during a courtesy call on the Governor in Asaba, Delta State.
Chief of Staff Government House, Hon. Tam Brisibe; Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah; Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye and Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Henry Sakpra, during a courtesy call on the Governor in Asaba, Delta State.
Group Photograph

 

