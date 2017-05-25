Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Osinbajo, Obansajo others at “Biafra, 50 years After”

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, H.E. Olusegun Obansajo, Former President of Nigeria flanked by Alhaji Ahmed Joda, Former Perm. Sec., Information, Education & Industry during the “Biafra, 50 years After” Event held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja. 25th May 2017
Alhaji Ahmed Joda, Former Perm. Sec., Information, Education & Industry; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN; H.E. Olusegun Obansajo, Former President of Nigeria; Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, Ford Foundation; Jacqueline Farris, D.G Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre; and Chief Dubem Onyia, member Yar’Adua Foundation during the “Biafra, 50 years After” Event held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja. 25th May 2017
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, gives a keynote speech during the “Biafra, 50 years After” Event held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja. 25th May 2017. Photo: Novo Isioro
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, with H.E. Olusegun Obansajo, Former President of Nigeria shortly after his Keynote speech, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja. 25th May 2017.

