Photos: Pastor Adefarasi, Femi Adeshina, others at Daily Times Nigeria award
Pastor Paul Adefarasi, Senior Pastor over House On The Rock Daily, Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers; Sam Amuka, Abia State Governor; Okezie Ikpeazu, Kogi State Governor; Yahaya Bello, Osun State Governor; Raiufu Aregbesola, Special Adviser to the President on Medial and Publicity; Femi Adeshina, former Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Tony Momo and many others were at the Times Nigeria @ 91th award held Tuesday in Abuja.
Daily Times Award: From right , Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers Sam Amuka presenting Daily Times Award to Pastor Paul Adefarasin during Daily Times Nigeria @ 91th award held in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.
Daily Times Award: From right, Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers Sam Amuka presenting Daily Times Award to Representative of George Weah of Liberia, Hon Munah Pelhano-Youngblood during Daily Times Nigeria @ 91th award held in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan
Daily Times Award: From right, Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers Sam Amuka presenting Daily Times Award to Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Representative of George Weah of Liberia, Hon Munah Pelhano-Youngblood while Publisher of Daily Times , Mr. Fidelis Anosike looks on during Daily Times Nigeria @ 91th award held in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.
Daily Times Award: From right, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and Osun State Governor Raiufu Aregbesola chatting during Daily Times Nigeria @ 91th award held in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.
Daily Times Award: From left, Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers Sam Amuka, Special Adviser to the President on Medial and Publicity Femi Adeshina and Chief Tony Momoh chatting during Daily Times Nigeria @ 91th award held in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.
Daily Times Award: From left, Special Adviser to the President on Medial and Publicity Femi Adeshina, Osun State Governor Raiufu Aregbesola, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and Kogi State Governor Yaya Bello @ 91th award held in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.
Daily Times Award: From left, Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers Sam Amuka and Chief Tony Momoh chatting during Daily Times Nigeria @ 91th award held in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.
