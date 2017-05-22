Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: PDP Chieftains storm S/Court as Markafi faction wins round one

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

FEMI IPAYE The Ahmed Makarfi faction of Nigeria’s former ruling Peoples Democratic Party secured the first victory in its battle against a faction of the party led by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff at the Supreme Court on Monday as the apex court began the hearing of a suit which will determine which of the two contenders is the authentic executive of the party. The apex court, in its first ruling on the matter,  struck out an application by Sheriff who was recognised as the National Chairman of the PDP by virtue of an Appeal Court ruling of about three months ago. The Sheriff faction had in the application asked the Supreme Court not to hear the appeal of the Markarfi faction against the Appeal Court ruling.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.