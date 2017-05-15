Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTOS: Peter Obi Meets With Olusegun Obasanjo At His Residence in Abeokuta

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo met with the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, after their meeting on education at the ex-president’s residence in Abeokuta today 15th May 2017.

