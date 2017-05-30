Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Popular markets in Aba deserted by traders due to Biafra sit-at-home order

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

No shop in all the markets in Aba opened for business today  as traders completely complied with the sit-at-home order given by Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB leaders in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Biafran war. Here are photos of what the popular Ahia Ohuru (New Market), Cemetary, Ariaria and Ekeohia markets in Aba looked like today, […]

