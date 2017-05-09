Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Press briefing by commissioner for energy and mineral resources , Hon Olawale Oluwo

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

L-R: Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde; Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olawale Oluwo; Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Mrs. Ogunbanke Fiyinfoluwa and Member, House Committee on Energy and Mineral Resources, Hon. Gbolahan Yishau during the 2017 Ministerial Press Briefing of Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa Secretariat on Tuesday May 9, 2017.

 

Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Mrs. Ogunbanke Fiyinfoluwa (left); Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde (2nd left); Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olawale Oluwo (2nd right) and Member, House Committee on Energy and Mineral resources, Hon. Gbolahan Yishau during the 2017 Ministerial Press Briefing of Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa Secretariat on Tuesday May 9, 2017.
Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde (left); Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olawale Oluwo (middle) and Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Mrs. Ogunbanke Fiyinfoluwa (right) during the 2017 Ministerial Press Briefing of Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa Secretariat on Tuesday May 9, 2017.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

