Photos: Rick Ross Reportedly Dating Twitter Executive Liz Hagelthorn – Entertainment Express
|
Entertainment Express
|
Photos: Rick Ross Reportedly Dating Twitter Executive Liz Hagelthorn
Entertainment Express
American Rapper Rick Ross is reportedly dating Twitter executive Liz Hagelthorn. Rumors of their romance have been circulating for a few weeks now despite neither of them confirming anything. The Biggest Bawse has been on a role with the ladies since …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!