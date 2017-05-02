Photos: Rihanna Goes Wild In Outrageous Met Gala 2017 Outfit

American artiste, Rihanna, took the fashion game to a whole new level yesterday at the 2017 edition of the annual Met Gala. The Singer stunned fans and other celebrities with her choice of outfit which looked more like flower petals than a huddled up mushroom. The Met Gala, referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out,”…

The post Photos: Rihanna Goes Wild In Outrageous Met Gala 2017 Outfit appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

