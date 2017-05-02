Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Rihanna Goes Wild In Outrageous Met Gala 2017 Outfit

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment, Fashion | 0 comments

American artiste, Rihanna, took the fashion game to a whole new level yesterday at the 2017 edition of the annual Met Gala. The Singer stunned fans and other celebrities with her choice of outfit which looked more like flower petals than a huddled up mushroom. The Met Gala, referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out,”…

The post Photos: Rihanna Goes Wild In Outrageous Met Gala 2017 Outfit appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

