Photos: Sheebah teams up with Roden Y and Fik Fameica in new video shoot
Team No Sleep queen Sheebah Karungi is working on a brand new video.
Dubbed “Sitani Tonkema,” she teamed with rising rapper Fik Fameica and fellow Team No Sleep singer Roden Y.
According to the singers, it was a fun shoot and their fans should expect a splendid video.
The video is expected to come out very soon.
Here are some photos from the video shoot.
