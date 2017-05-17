Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Sheebah teams up with Roden Y and Fik Fameica in new video shoot

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Team No Sleep queen Sheebah Karungi is working on a brand new video.

Dubbed “Sitani Tonkema,” she teamed with rising rapper Fik Fameica and fellow Team No Sleep singer Roden Y.

According to the singers, it was a fun shoot and their fans should expect a splendid video.

The video is expected to come out very soon.

Here are some photos from the video shoot.

Sitani Tonkema video shoot Sitani Tonkema video shoot Sitani Tonkema video shoot Sitani Tonkema video shoot Sitani Tonkema video shoot

