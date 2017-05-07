Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Shocking Fetish Items Reportedly Found Inside Church In Akwa Ibom

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Akwa Ibom | 0 comments

A church in Akwa Ibom state has left people wondering where men of God get their powers from as shocking fetish items were exposed. The church according to Sitipp and Akwa Ibom Trending News was until the discovery pastored by a ‘fake’ prophetess. The fetish items were found inside the church located in Etinan Local…

The post Photos: Shocking Fetish Items Reportedly Found Inside Church In Akwa Ibom appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.