Photos: Singer Jackie O treated to a surprise baby shower

Posted on May 4, 2017

Songbird Jackie O will soon welcome her new bundle of joy to the world.

We have learnt that the former Obsessions singer was treated to a surprise baby shower last weekend. This after she shared photos on social media.

“My friends and family just threw me a surprise baby shower! I’ve no more tears left in me,” she wrote online.

Jackie O is expecting a baby girl, her second child with hubby Creamier Mugerwa. The couple is already blessed with another daughter.

Here are photos of Jackie O at the baby shower:

Jackie O baby showerJackie O baby showerJackie O baby shower

