Photos: SkyBeach Lounge officially opened

By Our Reporter

There is a new nightspot in town!

Located on Freedom City rooftop along Entebbe road, SkyBeach Lounge officially opened its doors to the public in a grand ceremony on Friday evening, May 19.

Revelers thronged the red carpet event as they braced themselves for a fun-filled evening. With the night hosted by media personality Andrew Kyamagero, they were treated to performances from top Ugandan musicians including Cindy Sanyu, Geosteady and Mina Izah among others.

To further light up the already exciting evening, DJ Roja and Slick Stuart took over the turntables and got revelers dancing with music mixes of the hottest songs.

The party went on til late as revelers celebrated the birth of a new nightspot in the already crowded Kampala night life.

Here are some photos from the grand opening ceremony:

