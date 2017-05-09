Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Tboss Dazzles On Media Room Hub Cover, Reveals Her Nigerian Rapper Crush

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Entertainment, Photos | 0 comments

The former Big Brother Naija reality TV show contestant and controversial character, Tboss, has landed her first magazine cover. The controversial character who claimed she will spend the N25 million cash prize in a week was featured in the May edition of the Media Room Hub publication. Tboss in the photoshoot went for something daring…

The post Photos: Tboss Dazzles On Media Room Hub Cover, Reveals Her Nigerian Rapper Crush appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.