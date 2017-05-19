Photos: The Luxury Life Of Nigerian Music Executive With $15million Diamond Grill On His Teeth

A Nigerian record label executive has joined the likes of Lil Wayne, Birdman and Lil Jon in acquiring an expensive taste. The Nigerian music executive, Randy Wayne is the proud owner of a luxury diamond grill for his teeth estimated to be worth about $15million. The rich-and-flaunting-it executive controls the affairs of “We The Business…

The post Photos: The Luxury Life Of Nigerian Music Executive With $15million Diamond Grill On His Teeth appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

