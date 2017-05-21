Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Woman pours hot water on husband for marrying another wife

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

A housewife, in Kaduna, has been reported to have poured hot water on her husband for marrying another wife.

The man according to reports died due to the wife’s action.

Reports have it that a week after he married another woman the first wife deiced pour hot water on him.

