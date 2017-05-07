Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: World Naked Gardening Day?

Posted on May 7, 2017

Today in some part of the world people are celebrating World Naked Gardening Day.

According to wikipedia.org World Naked Gardening Day ‘is an annual international event celebrated on the first Saturday of May by gardeners and non-gardeners alike.

According to NBC’s Today News, WNGD “has become an annual tradition that celebrates weeding, planting flowers and trimming hedges in the buff.

While it’s linked to a movement of nudists who promote wholesome and unashamed acceptance of the human body, the day is meant to be funny, lighthearted and non-political, founders say.”

Just imaging going to farm …

Viewer discretion is advised

