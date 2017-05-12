Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Ykee Benda to represent Uganda in Coke Studio this year

By Stuart G-Khast

Rising singer Ykee Benda will this year be one of Uganda’s representatives at Coke Studio Africa.

The “Muna Kampala” singer has in the past week been in Nairobi working on new music for the project.

The Ugandan talent will team up with Jah Prayzah from Zimbabwe and Mr. Bow from Mozambique.

Check out the photos below.

Ykee Benda in Coke Studio Africa

