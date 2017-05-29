Phyno, American musician, Pia Mia set media abuzz in song theft scandal

By Anthony Ogbonna

The media have been set abuzz with an alleged song theft scandal involving an American artiste, Pia Mia and Nigerian rap star, Phyno. Music lovers were thrown in shocks following the alleged theft of Phyno’s song by the American singer.

The said song, “I’m A Fan,” first released by Phyno in 2016 as part of his “The Playmaker” album rather saw another version released on May 26, 2017 by the American artiste.

Phyno’s version featured Mr Eazi and another newcomer, Decarlo and was produced by Benjamz.

Ever since its release, the song has been a favourite of song lovers as it was an urban Carrribean fusion.

However, the American singer and songwriter, Pia Mia who released a version of the song featured singer Jeremih in hers and hers was produced by Remo the Hitmaker.

What made Nigerian music lovers and enthusiasts flood the social media to call Pia Mia a thief is in the glaring similarities in the two versions. The second being that Phyno released his version first before the American singer.

From the start of the two songs, making a start-point from the title through the chorus to the verse struck an exact similarity that forced fans to conclude immediately that Pia Mia stole Phyno’s song.

However, according to a source allegedly close to Phyno and claimed to have been contacted by PulseNG, it claimed the real truth to the matter showed that Pia Mia did not in fact steal Phyno’s song.

The source, as reported by PulseNG said thus: “But here’s the story. Pia Mia did not steal any song. She didn’t take Phyno’s record, neither did she appropriate the music. The true story is way beyond her.

“The story of ‘I’m a fan’ single began from Phyno, Jeremih and producer Remo. According to verified sources close to Phyno’s camp, the rapper was working on incorporating Island-ready production on his sophomore album to tap into the international market. He was in talks with Remo, who sent him the song to work with.

“The guy sent the song to us, and we wanted to work together, but something happened and we couldn’t use it,” our source tells Pulse.

“Due to issues regarding remuneration, clearances and demands, Phyno and Remo did not work together. But Phyno liked the idea of the sound, so he sought the help of producer Benjamz, who reconstructed the single, and brought on Mr Eazi and Decarlo to collaborate and release the record.

“Remo, who had totally abandoned the Phyno project, still has his music, and so when Pia Mia tapped him and Jeremih for a new record, they had this one ready-made for her to record and release.

“These things are not uncommon. In 2014, Phyno’s ‘Authe’ record featuring Flavour, and DJ Spinall’s ‘Gba gbe’ featuring Burna Boy possessed similar melody and lyrics in the choruses.

“But it was also a recording misunderstanding which was never taken to court. Both Burna Boy and Flavour had worked on a song, which was never finished. So they supplied it to other people.

“So Pia Mia, did not steal a Nigerian song. Phyno and Remo had a misunderstanding, and the music has been duplicated.”

The post Phyno, American musician, Pia Mia set media abuzz in song theft scandal appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

