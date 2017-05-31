Phyno Blasts Pulse For Reporting That He Pulled A Fast One On The Owner “I’m A Fan” Song

Singer Phyno took to his Twitter page to blast Pulseng for reporting that he tried outsmarting the real owner of the song “I’m A Fan”. See tweets below “I am very disappointed @pulsenigeria247 and their dumb a*s reporters .. Don’t publish what u Knw nothing about, do ur research atleast .. U will hear from …

The post Phyno Blasts Pulse For Reporting That He Pulled A Fast One On The Owner “I’m A Fan” Song appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

