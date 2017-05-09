Pages Navigation Menu

Phyno Goes Into Acting, To Feature In A New Movie – ”Lion Heart”

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Entertainment

Phyno fyno features in genevieves lions heart movie on his first acting debut..let’s see what the obago crooner has got to offer lolz

Other stars in the “Lion Heart” movie include Pete Edochie, Nkem Owoh Osuofia, Chika Okpala Zebudaya

