Physically challenged girl, 14, in tears for not getting wheelchair

Jamila Musa, a 14 year old physically challenged in Jigawa, burst into tears when she did not receive a free wheel chair donated by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NYSC gave out three wheel chairs to some physically challenged persons at a ceremony in Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Musa burst into tears on realising that she was not part of the beneficiaries.

Mr Michael Omulo, NYSC Coordinator in the state said that the beneficiaries were drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said that the Corps would also donate medical facilities in a gesture aimed at touching the lives of the rural dwellers.

“This is to touch the lives of the rural dwellers and it will also be accompanied with medical facilities that will be donated immediately after the orientation program of the 2017 Batch ‘A’ set, which will hold on June 12.

“The donation is a collaborative effort of the NYSC and an American NGO, Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers,” said Omulo.

The beneficiaries are Shamsu Imam from Hadejia Local Government Area, Yusuf Saidu from Kazaure Local Government Area and Mrs Rauda Abdullahi, a housewife, from Kiyawa Local Government Area.

Omulo, however, consoled Musa with a cash gift of N2,000 and promised to consider her next time. (NAN)

The post Physically challenged girl, 14, in tears for not getting wheelchair appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

