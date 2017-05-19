Physically challenged to benefit from NHP – Fashola

MINISTER of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has promised the physically challenged Nigerians that the National Housing Programme, NHP, is all inclusive and will benefit them irrespective of their status and class. The minister disclosed this at the town hall meeting organised to mark the second year anniversary of President Buhari’s Administration, […]

