Pick N Pay And SANParks Have Had A Shocker With Their Latest Marketing Gimmick

Let’s all just be thankful that Stikeez are a thing of the past, because if you ever had the misfortune of watching a child meltdown you’ll know they were basically pure evil (HERE).

Pick n Pay are now in the midst of their Super Animals campaign, in conjunction with SANParks, but it hasn’t taken long for a few stinkers to come to light.

As part of the campaign customers earn cards with different animals on them, but a few ‘facts’ have come under scrutiny.

Below from EWN:

Shortly after its launch, however, complaints poured in about a number of cards being factually incorrect. The steenbok card shows a picture of the European Alpine ibex, while the 39cm Arctic tern bird weighs 125 kg…

The Kori Bustard is the world’s heaviest flying bird, tipping the scales at around 16 kg, just to put into context how outlandish that monster tern is.

SANParks, which receives some of the proceeds generated from super animals, says they’re working alongside the retail giant to fix the errors. SANParks’ Reynold Thakhuli says: “We’re going to look into these cards, making sure we don’t have problems going forward. We acknowledge the mistake and we apologise to our patrons.”

Pretty awkward when a campaign designed to educate children on South African wildlife drops the ball.

Over on 702 Kieno Kammies touched on what they’re calling the ‘magnificent seven errors’:

All that jazz aside, the campaign has the potential to do some good. Below from the esteemed Kempton Express:

SANParks receives R1 from every Super Animals album sold and is supporting the campaign for its fun and educational value. The Super Animals cards are a range of 108 cards that can be collected and placed in a collection album. Pick n Pay customers receive four cards for every R150 spent in store. The campaign runs until June 4 or while stocks last.

I suppose all’s well that ends well.

[sources:ewn&702&kemptonexpress]

