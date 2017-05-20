Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoops Bundesliga golden boot – Daily Mail

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoops Bundesliga golden boot
Daily Mail
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became only the second African player after Tony Yeboah to win the golden boot in Germany after scoring twice on the final day of the Bundesliga season. Aubameyang scored a last-gasp winner to earn Borussia Dortmund a 4-3 …
Bundesliga Aubameyang brace fires Dortmund into Champions LeaguePulse Nigeria
Reus perfect in thrilling win over BremenESPN FC (blog)

all 61 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.