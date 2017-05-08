Pinnick named President of AFCON, Media Committee – Nigeria Football Federation
|
Nigeria Football Federation
|
Pinnick named President of AFCON, Media Committee
Nigeria Football Federation
President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick has been appointed the President of the Organizing Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations – the most important committee in the workings of the Confederation of African Football …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!