Pinnick says environment problem in administering Nigerian football

Amaju Pinnick, President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), says that administering football in the country is not difficult but having the right environment to do it is the problem. Pinnick made the assertion in a statement by John Mayaki, the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday in Benin. The statement said that Pinnick spoke at a dinner hosted by the Edo Government on Friday to honour him on his elevation into the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Board and FIFA.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

