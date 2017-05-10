Pioli Sacked By Inter Milan

Inter Milan have sacked head manager Stefano Pioli, after what they described as a tough season.

Pioli is Inter Milan’s third manager this season, after replacing Frank De Boer with him, who replaced Mancini.

The former Lazio manager turned the club around with 10 wins from his first 13 games, but a poor run has seen him lose his job.

A club statement read: “Inter thanks Stefano and his team for the dedication and hard work carried out at the club over the last six months in what has proven a difficult season.

“Primavera coach Stefano Vecchi will take charge of the first team immediately and for the remaining three matches of this season. The club will begin planning now for next season.”

Former Inter midfielder Diego Simeone has long been linked with the San Siro hot seat. His deal at Atletico Madrid expires at the end of next season.

