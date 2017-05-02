Pipeline vandalisation: DSS accuses EFCC of shielding Jonathan’s ex-aide – The Eagle Online
Pipeline vandalisation: DSS accuses EFCC of shielding Jonathan's ex-aide
The Department of State Services has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of shielding Kingsley Kuku, a former Special Adviser on the Presidential Amnesty Programme to former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, from prosecution.
