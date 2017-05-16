Pippa Middleton hires a SECOND marquee for her big day – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Pippa Middleton hires a SECOND marquee for her big day
Daily Mail
On Monday the Middleton's home in Bucklebury, Berkshire gained a rather large extension in the form of a £100,000 marquee for Pippa's nuptials on Saturday. And despite the fact that it can hold over 300 guests it seems that the Duchess of Cambridge's …
All the Details on Pippa Middleton and James Matthew's Bespoke Wedding Cake
Pippa Middleton wedding latest: Kate reveals all on Princess Charlotte & George on big day
Pippa Middleton wedding makes Kate 'a bit worried' – here's why
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!