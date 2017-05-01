Piracy: Hilda Dokubo storms Alaba with AVRS

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Day on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, stakeholders in the film industry took their campaign to Alaba International Market, the acclaimed hub of piracy activities in Africa. Led by the Audio-Visual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS), a company approved by …

The post Piracy: Hilda Dokubo storms Alaba with AVRS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

