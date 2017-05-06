Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pissed Bride Refuses To Kiss Husband On Wedding Day | Photos

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A bride was so disgusted with her husband on their wedding day. she refused to kiss her on their ceremony Leaving both families and friends shocked by what they were witnessing. Apparently the bride caught her husband cheating.  

The post Pissed Bride Refuses To Kiss Husband On Wedding Day | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.