PLASIEC assures Plateau citizens of impartial LGA election

Posted on May 23, 2017

PLATEAU State Independent Electoral Commission, PLASIEC, has assured residents that it will be impartial to all as it prepares toward conducting the local government polls. Chairman of the commission, Fabian Ntung, made this known while speaking at an Inter-Party Youth Forum tagged: ‘Strengthening Citizens Engagement in Electoral Processes in Nigeria, SCEEP,’ organised by Community Action […]

