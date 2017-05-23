PLASIEC assures Plateau citizens of impartial LGA election

PLATEAU State Independent Electoral Commission, PLASIEC, has assured residents that it will be impartial to all as it prepares toward conducting the local government polls. Chairman of the commission, Fabian Ntung, made this known while speaking at an Inter-Party Youth Forum tagged: ‘Strengthening Citizens Engagement in Electoral Processes in Nigeria, SCEEP,’ organised by Community Action […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

