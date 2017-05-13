PLASU student attempts suicide over failed exam

* Another female student confirmed dead

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A 400 level student of Sociology in the Plateau State University, PLASU, Bokkos on Wednesday attempted to commit suicide but for the timely discovery of his colleagues who rushed him to a hospital in Bokkos town.

The student whose name could not be ascertained at the time of this report was said to have been on probation and was subsequently issued a withdrawal letter as he could not meet up with the required points before graduation.

The institution’s Dean of Student Affairs, Mr. Goselle Lar confirmed the incident to Vanguard in Jos saying, “early this morning, I got a call that a student drank poison yesterday obviously in an attempt to end his life.

“When we checked, we discovered that he is a 400 level student of Sociology who was on probation and was subsequently issued a withdrawal letter. He could not cope with the news, but I said, this is not the end of life, he could try another thing not ending his life.

“Thank God his colleagues found him on time and rushed him to the hospital in Bokkos town. We are going there to see him and I know the Senate would know about his case.”

Meanwhile, a female student of the institution who just concluded her presentation in her department slumped and was rushed to the hospital but was confirmed dead before any help could be rendered, Lar also confirmed the incident and the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Doknan Sheni expressed sadness over the incidents.

In another development, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Doknan Sheni has said he will partner with relevant student bodies to fight the menace of illicit drug consumption among students in universities across the African continent.

Sheni said this yesterday when the African Students Union Parliament, ASUP, a body of students in universities across countries in the continent gave him a Pan-African award for Excellence.

The students through their Speaker, Kewul Abel from Ghana intimated the VC that the body is concerned about the high rate of illicit drug consumption in campuses in the continent saying the trend does not augur well for the future of youths in Africa.

According to him, “our activities include quest for improved leadership, campaign against drug (cough syrup) abuse among students of higher institutions in Africa which all students and youth bodies in Africa are mandated to engage in which was successfully flagged off at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja.”

The students appealed to the award recipient to assist the students in their quest to improve the lot of student in African higher institutions.

The post PLASU student attempts suicide over failed exam appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

