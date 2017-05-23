Pages Navigation Menu

Plateau Lawmaker arraigned in court for alleged certificate forgery

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A FORMER Deputy Speaker and currently member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, representing Jos-North Constituency, Honourable Ibrahim Baba Hassan, has been arraigned before Honourable Justice J.U.A Musale of High Court 31 of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, sitting in Jabi. He was brought before the court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other […]

