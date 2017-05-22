Plateau State University Recalls Suspended SSANU Chairman & Secretary.

The Plateau State University, Bokkos has recalled the suspended Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) chairman and secretary of the institution Messrs Timnan Rimdap and Dusu Sambo. The recall letter, signed by the institution’s Registrar, Amos Mallo, said that the Governing Council, after considering the Vice Chancellor’s report on the matter, directed that the …

