Plateau Utd. set sight on continental ticket

Plateau United FC Media Officer, Albert Dakup, said on Wednesday that the club was determined to pick a continental ticket at the end of the current football season.

Dakup disclosed this to sportswriters shortly after United lost 1-0 to Rangers International FC in an outstanding match played the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu.

He said that the club was not in the habit of blaming referees.

“This game has been won and lost. As a club, we do not have the habit of blaming referees, so this match has been played and is gone.

“We have an ambition and our ambition is to pick one of the continental tickets, so we want to remain focused,” he said.

Dakup said that the only goal of this match was conceded in the first 45 minutes “ and so, there are things involved because giving instruction is one thing and obeying is another but I am not blaming the players,’’ he said.

Rangers started on a bright note when they took the game to their visitors at the beginning of the match but made their intent known when they got a penalty.

Rangers captain, Chibuzo Madu, missed the penalty after Chidera Eze was fouled by a Plateau Utd defender in the 17th minute.

Daniel Etor scored the only goal of the match when he finished a counter attack in the 23rd minute.

Effort by Plateau United to equalize was wasted as Joshua Obaje missed a clear chance from Daniel Itodo`s long throw.

Rangers will play their last outstanding match away against Gombe United after the final of the state Federation Cup match on Sunday.

