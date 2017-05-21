Pages Navigation Menu

Plateau varsity recalls suspended SSANU chairman, secretary

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Education

Plateau State University, Bokkos has recalled Messrs Timnan Rimdap and Dusu Sambo, Chairman and Secretary of the varsity’s chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), suspended in January. The recall letter, signed by the institution’s Registrar, Amos Mallo, said that the Governing Council, after considering the Vice Chancellor’s report on the matter, directed that the duo be recalled. It directed the officials to resume duty immediately, and await further directives.

