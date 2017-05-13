Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Plateau varsity VC bags pan African price of excellence – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Plateau varsity VC bags pan African price of excellence
The Nation Newspaper
African Students Union Parliament (ASUP) have conferred the award of a “Pan African Prize for Excellence” on the Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University Bokkos Prof. Doknan Sheni. The “Pan African Prize for Excellence” award is coming in

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.