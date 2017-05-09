Please Enjoy These Ozzie Blokes Narrating An Incredible Meteor Shower [Video]

If you came here expecting one of those ‘Ozzie Man Reviews’ videos you’re out of luck, but I recommend you stick around anyway.

An Australian photographer called David Finlay headed to the east coast on Sunday to film the Eta Aquarid meteor shower, and he took a couple of mates along for the ride.

Prepare for plenty of ‘woah’ and ‘wow’ and ‘yeah’.

Meteors and some classic commentary from Down Under – what’s not to love?

[source:mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

