Please pray for Buhari, say pro Saraki, Dogara protesters

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- HUNDREDS of protesters who are loyal to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Tuesday stormed the National Assembly, calling on Nigerians to leave them alone and carry out their legislative activities.

The protesters who spent over 3 hours, also urged Nigerians to shun those they described as black mailing the National Assembly, especially Senators Andy Uba and Dino Melaye.

The protesters numbering over 100, carried placards with different inscriptions like” National Assembly is our last hope”, “A vote of confidence on Saraki, Dogara”, “Please pray for Buhari” , among others, staged a peaceful protest at the main entrance of the National Assembly.

Speaking to Journalists, President of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups, Etuk Bassey Williams, who noted that they were out to speak against incessant blackmail and propaganda against people in public places, especially the National Assembly, said: “We observed very recently that the image and integrity of National Assembly has been dented by unscrupulous elements who peddle rumours and propaganda especially blackmail against the members of National Assembly.

“First on the line was the Senate president followed by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. It was also followed by senator Dino Melaye when it was rumoured that he never went to school and the latest of it is senator Andy Uba.

“I want to say this very quickly that we have written to the school concerned abroad, California State university and we can confirm to every Nigeria and international community that the response we got from the institution was very clear and very straight forward that senator Andy Uba graduated from that institution.”

The post Please pray for Buhari, say pro Saraki, Dogara protesters appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

