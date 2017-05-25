PMB Has Remained Focused Despite Undue Criticism – Ibemgbo

By Tunde Oguntola,

A current affairs analyst and public commentator, Nnanna Ibemgbo has commended President Muhammadu Buahri for being focused in the last two weeks, despite undue criticism.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, Ibemgbo noted that “Despite the shenanigans of critics and agent provocateurs, the President Buhari administration has remained focused and undeterred in the renewed energy to combat corruption and also reposition the nation’s economy.”

He lauded the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s spirited efforts to bring corruption to a halt in the country.

Ibemgbo who is also an entrepreneur hailed the commission for this practical demonstration, determination and readiness to combat corruption without fears.

He also described the anti-corruption march as “timely and in tandem with the change initiative leadership focus of President Muhammadu Buhari whose utmost goal is to rid the country of corruption and the vices that come along with it.”

Asked about his reaction to the rumour of coup plot in the country, Ibemgbo said, “Such rumour, whether founded or alleged, is not just detestable but equally condemnable.

“Taking over power through coup d’état is outdated. It is no longer fashionable; and anyone who wishes to engage in it would only attract national and international condemnation, if not outright hatred and hunt down.”

He added that the present leadership momentum does not require for anybody to disrupt what is already in place.

The post PMB Has Remained Focused Despite Undue Criticism – Ibemgbo appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

