PMB Will Bequeath Better Future To Nigerian Youths

by Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will bequeath a better future to the Nigerian youths and the support of all Nigerians is needed to make that happen, Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said yesterday in Abuja.

Receiving a Golden Leadership Award from the National Youths Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative, Adesina in a statement issued by Deputy Director (Information) in his office, Attah Esa said President Buhari had remained in politics because of his desire to see a new Nigeria emerge for the upcoming generation.

‘‘One of the reasons President Buhari repeatedly contested for the position of the President of Nigeria was to see the country properly take care of young people.

‘‘He strongly believes there should be a better country for the futureb generation.

‘‘Tell your colleagues to team up with a government that envisages a better future for this country because Nigerians deserve a better future and that is what the President is aspiring to bequeath,’’ the Special Adviser said.

In his remarks, the national coordinator of the group, Comrade Alabi Abiodun, while presenting the award, commended Adesina for his exemplary role and service to the nation.

He described the President’s spokesman as a lover of truth, mentor and icon for Nigerian youths.

The post PMB Will Bequeath Better Future To Nigerian Youths appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

