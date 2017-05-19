PMB Will Sign 2017 Budget – Enang

By Jonathan nda-Isaiah,

The assent of 2017 budget appears to be generating a lot controversy, with the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang, saying the president willsign the budget.

This is contrary to the statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, that his principal would sign the budget into law.

“Just so we are clear: when the time comes, everything is set, & he is satisfied, Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo will assent to the 2017

Budget,” Akande had said.

Meanwhile in exercising the presidential authorities vested in the executive arm of government, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday signed three executive orders that will significantly change some of the ways government business and operations are conducted in the country forthwith.

Ahead of the signing, the Acting President held an interactive session at the old Banquet Hall of Presidential Villa with all relevant government officials, including ministers, permanent secretaries and heads of departments and agencies among others. The session was meant to directly engage government officials who would be implementing the orders and the new instruction.

In a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the executive orders also stipulate sanctions and punitive measures meant to address violations where necessary.

Specifically, Prof. Osinbajo signed three executive orders giving specific instructions on a number of policy issues affecting:

“The promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment designed to facilitate the ease of doing business in the country, support for local contents in public procurement by the Federal Government, and timely submission of annual budgetary estimates by all statutory and non-statutory agencies, including companies owned by the federal government.

